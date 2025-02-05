 
Lin-Manuel Miranda gets candid about not landing role in 'Wicked'

Lin-Manuel Miranda starred in Jon M. Chu’s directorial movie 'In The Heights' which was released in 2021

February 05, 2025

Lin-Manuel Miranda has opened up about why he did not land a role in Wicked.

During an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor candidly talked about his interest in getting a role in the musical-fantasy movie.

Talking about the opening scene of the movie, the five-time Grammy award winner said, “This has gotten blown away out of proportion."

"In the opening number of the show, this one munchkin runs out and goes, ‘Is it true you were her friend?’” he added.

“Because, man, I don’t know if you’ve seen a live production of ‘Wicked,’ but sometimes they really put some sauce on the ball when they deliver that line."

Moreover, the 45-year-old singer revealed that he wanted to portray the role of a munchkin in the movie.

He shared, “It’s where the story starts. So I was like, ‘I really wanted to do that line, Jon.’”

However, the director, Jon M. Chu, whom he worked with in movie In The Heights, rejected the request, saying that it “would’ve been distracting and I was not cast.”

“The young woman who does it in the movie is great, she does it very earnestly,” he praised Kirsty Anne Shaw’s acting skill.

Before concluding, the songwriter funnily said, “I would have done very Regina George, ‘Mean Girls like,’ ‘Is it true you were her friend?’ Didn’t make the cut.”

