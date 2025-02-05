Ryan Reynolds 'nicest guy' reputation at risk?

Experts say the It Ends With Us legal drama is damaging Ryan Reynolds's reputation as the 'nicest guy'.



He was accused, along with his wife Blake Lively, of attempting to take control of the romantic drama's creative decisions.

In a chat with Fox News Digital, Ryan McCormick, a reputation management expert, said, "Ryan's 'nicest guy in Hollywood' aura is taking a little bruising. It's hard to fathom why both sides (and various media conglomerates with a financial stake in all three actors) would allow this prolonged legal case to be in the public eye. It is mutually-assured, reputation destruction."

Alexandra LaManna, a former White House spokesperson, also said, "Ryan Reynolds has spent years cultivating an image as Hollywood's most likable, self-aware, and business-savvy A-lister."

She continued, "His connection to this legal mess, whether direct or by association, is not a great look. If this case spirals, it could chip away at his sterling reputation."

"Blake and Ryan have also built their brand as Hollywood's power couple – witty, polished, and in tune with their audience – but this situation is starting to crack that image," the expert noted.