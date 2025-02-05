'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall opens up on pressure to be 'ripped'

Leo Woodall is opening up on the pressures of heartthrob roles as 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' preapres to hit cinemas

Leo Woodall became a heartthrob with his role in Netflix’s One Day, but the actor isn’t ok with everything that comes with playing such a role.

Leo, who’s also the male lead in the upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, says being objectified has made him feel “exposed” and ruined routine public experiences for him.

The actor is on the cover of ELLE magazine’s latest issue and opened up about the aspects of fame he doesn’t enjoy in their cover story.

He said: “It's pressure, man. I'm someone who, when I'm not working, like at Christmas, I just want to sit at home and get fat.”

“Even with Roxster [his character in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy], there's no reason why he should be ripped. I don't think I am that ripped.” he noted.

The Prime Target actor added: “It's just hard for me because I f***ing love pizza and beer. But for this I had to really go to the gym; it's part of the job. Then I saw Chiwetel [Ejiofor, who also stars in the film] took his top off and he was so ripped. And I was thinking, ‘you b*****d’. I don't even think he went to the gym!”

Revealing how he’s stopped going to the London Underground, he said: “I don’t really get the tube anymore. [A woman] told me her husband gets really jealous. It was just so uncomfortable.”

Leo Woodall starring Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will grace cinemas on Valentine’s Day this year.