Kate Middleton set to make major impact in fashion world after cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is set to make a big impact in the fashion world again after receiving huge offer from Vogue about appearing on the global covers.

According to a new report, the Princess of Wales, who said she is in remission after cancer recovery, wants to take advantage of her position as Princess of Wales and try new things.

“After everything she’s been through, Kate’s keen to shake things up a bit and start making more of her position as a global fashion icon,” the insider told Closer Magazine.

They added, “She’s always enjoyed that side of royal duties with film premieres, Royal Variety Shows and Wimbledon, for example, and she is keen to embrace more of the glamour and do more things that light her up.”

Kate, who previously appeared on the cover of British Vogue in 2016, “has come a long way since that first cover,” the insider said, adding, “She's a global fashion icon but she is so much more.”

“Her brave battle against cancer while raising three young children in the public eye makes her a role model to millions.

“Her story would be an inspiration to so many women going through what she has gone through.”