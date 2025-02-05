David Beckham works with fiancée of Prince William's friend

David Beckham has appeared in a funny TV ad for beer brand. The former star footballer's parents in the add reveals that he has another brother called the other David.

Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova shared the ad featuring Beckham to her Instagram story with a hilarious caption that read, "So glad you have found the other David. Enjoy the reunion."

The video is obviously a paid partnership between the two stars who also share have a royal connection.

While David Beckham is known for having friendly relationship with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Maria Sharapova is married to one of the royal's friend, Alexander Gilkes.

Prince Willima's name was also mentioned in the news headlines when Maria Sharapova started dating Gilkes.

Gilkes was also among the guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.







