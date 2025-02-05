 
David Beckham works with fiancée of Prince William's friend

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are known for having a close relationship with the royal family

February 05, 2025

David Beckham has appeared in a funny TV ad for beer brand. The former star footballer's parents in the add reveals that he has another brother called the other David.

Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova shared the ad featuring Beckham to her Instagram story with a hilarious caption that read, "So glad you have found the other David. Enjoy the reunion."

The video is obviously a paid partnership between the two stars who also share have a royal connection. 

While David Beckham is known for having friendly relationship with  Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Maria Sharapova is married to one of the royal's friend, Alexander Gilkes.

It's worth mentioning here that Prince William attended Eton College and one of his prominent friends included Alexander Gilkes, the fiancé of former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova.

Prince Willima's name was also mentioned in the news headlines when Maria Sharapova started dating Gilkes.

Gilkes was also among the guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.



