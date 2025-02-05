Kate Middleton releases meaningful statement after major appearance

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released a meaningful personal statement after her major appearance for an ‘amazing project.’

Kensington Palace shared photos of Kate Middleton on Instagram with her personal statement.

The future queen said, “It was fantastic to see The Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us Framework, which is based on key science, expressed in such an innovative, creative and fun way at the National Portrait Gallery today.”

She further said, “The Bobeam Tree Trail is a brilliant example of how organisations can embrace the principles of social and emotional development, and the Centre’s framework, to engage children and families in their communities.”

Kate Middleton continued, “I hope that many people will be able to enjoy it over the coming weeks! Thank you to the National Portrait Gallery and to the staff and pupils of All Souls CE Primary School for a brilliant day. C.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “That’s an amazing project and I wish every country had one! So many kids can benefit from it.. Well done to you and to your team. I loved this important and fun engagement today.”