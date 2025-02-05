What happened to David 'Ace' Cannon from Ace & TJ?

Radio show host David 'Ace' Cannon has passed away at the age of 56.

His death was announced on Tuesday. HITS 96.1, an iHeartMedia station that Cannon was formerly featured on, said he was "an important part of so many people's lives, providing companionship and laughter to his many listeners and colleagues."

"Our prayers are with our brother," the show posted on Facebook. "We are devastated by the news."

A cause of death has not been revealed for Cannon.

The Charlotte Observer, and Yahoo, mentioned his passing but do not mentioned the cause.

An unconfirmed report suggested that Cannon passed away by suicide but it could not be independently verified.

Any specific details about how David 'Ace' Cannon died remain uncertain based on the information currently available on the internet.

Paying tribute to the Cannon, Radio show host Travis Hancock, wrote on X, "Wanted to say more on David “Ace” Cannon. We formed a friendship a few years back because we ended up at a bar in Mooresville at the same time and realized we lived in the same neighborhood. We had many conversations about radio and life and his passion to discuss both was contagious. We had recent discussions about his desire to try sports radio and I’m crushed he won’t get the opportunity. He paved the way for so many of us that do this in Charlotte and I hope he knew what he meant to those he both entertained and helped. This is big loss for Charlotte and beyond. God bless the Cannon family."