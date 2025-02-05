Ozzy Osbourne goes 'back to the beginning' for upcoming performance

Ozzy Osbourne is set to make his return!

The original members of the iconic Black Sabbath just revealed that they would be reuniting this summer which would mark their first official performance together after 20 years.

Along with Osbourne, metal pioneers Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward are set to headline a special concert, Back To The Beginning, scheduled to be held on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

In the show, the 76-year-old legend, who has been battling multiple health problems, including Parkinson’s disease, will also be playing his own set before joining Black Sabbath, taking the stage for his final performance.

Ozzy Osbourne said, "It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning... time for me to give back to the place where I was born.”

“How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever,” the singer, nicknamed as the Prince of darkness, added.

Apart from Black Sabbath, legendary bands Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer would also be playing at the festival, joined by Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Gojira, Pantera, Lamb Of God and Mastodon.