Justin Baldoni turns the tables on Blake Lively

“Every epic collapse could be traced back to a single moment—a chance meeting, a bad decision, an indiscreet glance.”

The quote from Dan Brown's novel "Inferno" perhaps fits the situation involving Justin Baldoni and Hollywood actress Blake Lively.

Baldoni's supporters believe that Lively brought the case against him with help from her powerful friends in industry with the single aim of destroying his career.

When the case was first reported in the media, it appeared that Baldoni won't be able to recover from situation he found himself in due to the kind of allegations levelled against him.

But he seems to have turned the tables on Blake Lively as he is apparently being supported by not only his fans but also those who think men have been rendered helpless.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp was able to survive the scandal involving his former wife Amber Heard and continues to work in the movies only because thousands of social media users stood by him.

Amber Heard complained that she was the subject of brutal trolling on social media after she sued Depp.

A couple of months into the scandal and Blake Lively is also facing the same situation.

Amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is catching heat for promoting her upcoming film with Anna Kendrick.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress who sued her "It Ends With Us" co-star for sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress in December was tagged in a social media post promoting her new project, "Another Simple Favor," that prompted fans to share a mix of reactions.

"Has no one told her she's canceled," one user commented on the Prime Video Instagram post, which also tagged Lively, Kendrick, director Paul Feig, Amazon MGM Studios and the film's official Instagram page.

"Weird timing to promote this movie," another wrote.

"I’ll never watch anything with Blake Lively ever again," one fan chimed in.

"Girl we are not supporting you anymore PACK IT UP," another person wrote