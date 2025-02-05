 
Kanye West empowering Bianca Censori with 'invisible dress': Report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are working towards the establishing of their 'brand'

Web Desk
February 05, 2025

Photo: Kanye West empowering Bianca Censori with 'invisible dress': Report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly working together with their bold moves.

According to a new report of RadarOnline.com, the controversial rapped is not “forcing” the Aussie beauty at all to flaunt her physique in barely- there dresses.

"Ye is empowering Bianca,” a source spilled about the matter.

“And Bianca loves this,” the spy rubbished claims that the Yeezy designer has been “radicalized” by the father of four.

“They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false," the source remarked in conclusion.

These reports comes amid claims that that Kanye and Bianca were kicked out from 2025’s Grammy Awards. This move was reportedly taken after the duo made a controversial red carpet appearance at the even and donned an “invisible dress” raising eyebrows. It is believed they were recreating the cover of Kanye’s album Vultures.

Nonetheless, a previous report established, “They have had threats and her friends have expressed their fear in several text messages to her.” 

