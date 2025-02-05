 
Kanye West used his Instagram account to share the video of his wife Bianca Censori

Web Desk
February 05, 2025

Kanye West is not ashamed of what he and his wife Bianca Censori did on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2025.

The rapper is now using his Instagram account to share what was left to the imagination.

He is also proud of the fact that his wife was the most Googled person in the world.

Millions of people watched the video of his wife removing her coat to display her body.

But mainstream media organizations either blurred or edited the videos and photos of Bianca Censori before they were shared online.

It forced a large number of people to turn to reddit and other social media platforms in search of "unblurred and unedited pictures of Bianca Censori".

Kanye West latter decided to divert the traffic to his own Instagram account and shared all what the couple's fans had been looking for.

  
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to share what was hidden by media


