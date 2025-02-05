Photo: Lily Allen staying strong amid bad start to new year: Source

Lily Allen and husband David Harbour have reportedly called it quits.

For those unversed, the couple ignited split rumors after Lily was found present on the dating app Raya at the end of 2024.

Now, several sources reported that Lily and David have parted ways. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020.

Now, as per a new report of PEOPLE Magazine Lily is trying to remain strong and steadfast amid these rough times.

"It's been a bad start to the new year,” a source confided.

Nonetheless, the source claimed, “but Lily is tough."

"She's very good at prioritizing herself when she has to," the source remarked about the 39-year-old singer.

These findings are contrary to what Lily recently confessed at the Miss Me? podcast and shared that she was "not in a good place. "

“I’m finding it hard to be interested in anything. I’m really not in a good place,” she added.

“I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling. It’s got out of control. I’ve tried,” the songbird remarked in conclusion.