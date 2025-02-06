Kim Kardashian faces 'conflict' over North West career

North West's career is taking a jump, but the rise is putting Kim Kardashian in a tight spot.



The mom-of-four confessed in a clip from the upcoming season six of The Kardashians that managing her older daughter is offsetting the balance of her career.

"I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It's just, it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year," she says.

"It's a lot of work," the 69-year-old replies. "It's a lot of energy. And I'm not ready," the SKIM mogul says, as her sister notes, "You're like, I have my own **** to manage."

"If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it's like her or me," the 44-year-old adds.

Kim continues, "I'm really conflicted on my daughter's career, so we're going to talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything's really well balanced."

"All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance."

Kim previously reflected on taking the role of "momager" for her kids, particularly North.

"She'll get an offer to do a photo shoot or something. And like, we really sit and talk about it as a family," she told Erin and Sara Foster World's First Podcast.

"That's just in my contracts, like no matter what I do, no matter work, like I have to take my kids to school," she continued. "That's just my time with them. It's the morning madness."

"You know, if North has something and I have to take off filming to do something with her, it just has to be a family decision. And really important to her," the proud mom noted.

"There's so much that I've stopped because it's too much, and I'm really not ready to be a momager, and I'm kind of forced into this," Kim concluded.

The Kardashians season 6 will return on Hulu on Feb 6.