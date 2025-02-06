Meghan Markle drops hint of Harry marriage in new video

Meghan Markle is seemingly hitting back at haters with her latest video on social media.



The Duchess of Sussex, who turned to her Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt video for a little girl who had lost her house and possessions in LA wildfires.

The 15-year-old, who had also lost her prized Billie Eilish shirt amongst other items, is sent a new one with the help of Meghan.

The Duchess revealed that she took the help of celeb pals Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo to source another T-shirt.

Speaking in the video, Meghan left fans stunned by talking about her ‘husband and I,’ snubbing all the split rumours.

One fan wrote on X: "I just know that 'my husband and I' is eating away at you trolls and haters." While another added: "You nailed it sis, my husband and I are the best words ever."

This comes as Prince Harry also assured fans that all is well in the house of Sussex.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Harry laughed off: "Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"