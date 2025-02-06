 
Meghan Markle upset as ‘lot of teeth' try to take her down

Meghan Markle upset after being snubbed by Hollywood, says an expert

Web Desk
February 06, 2025

Meghan Markle is seemingly devastated with the turn of events in Hollywood.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has great liking for the glitz and glam, has been snubbed after Vanity Fair branded her a ‘local villain’ of California.

Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan told host Kinsey Schofield on the podcast 'Recollections May Vary': "This cover story has a lot of teeth which is something most publications no longer have. Vanity Fair thought that they could take a wrecking ball to these two and just obliterate them, it tells you everything we need to know about where they stand in the industry.

The expert added: "Whether it's publishing, podcasting, streaming. It followed the Hollywood Reporter story, which basically said Hollywood is done with them."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

