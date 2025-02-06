Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer huge blow as Archie, Lilibet photo LEAKED online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a major blow after a friend of the couple accidently leaked their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s photo.

The photo of the kids was spotted in the background of a snapshot of Gloria Steinem’s New York home office, giving royal fans a glimpse into the private lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A still featuring Sussexes Christmas card taken from Architectural Digest's feature on Gloria Steinem’s New York home office

The black and white picture, which appears in the home of the journalist and social-political activist’s office featured in the Architectural Digest, shows the family of four laughing and cuddled up together on the ground.

In the photo taken from a top angle, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet could be seen grinning while lying on the floor.

After an eagle-eyed fan spotted the photo in the video featuring Gloria's office, the internet went wild with comments ranging from accusation of the leak being staged to remarks about Lilibet and Archie's looks.

A zoomed photo of Sussexes Christmas card taken from Architectural Digest's feature on Gloria Steinem’s New York home office

Reacting to the snap, one fan gushed, “Prince Archie and Princess Lili are beyond adorable! Harry and Meghan really did not lie when they said that Archie resembles Meghan a lot (he has her whole face), and that Lili is all Spencer. They are both gorgeous children. I love this beautiful family so much.”

“The pic is lovely, the kids are absolutely beautiful, Lili is Harry's twin whilst Archie looks like Harry and Meghan,” another added.

“Archie takes after Meghan/Thomas,” a third penned.



