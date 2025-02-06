Billie Joe Armstrong shares experience of joining Billie Eilish at FireAid

Billie Joe Armstrong has opened up about sharing the stage with Billie Eilish at the FireAid benefit concert last week.

Speaking to Billboard, the Green Day frontman praised the Lovely singer and revealed that he's been a long-time fan of Eilish.

"The fact that we got to play together… she’s just, she’s a pretty awesome young lady,” Armstrong told the outlet. “And it was an honour to be able to share the stage with her."

"I saw her play a couple times and she was fantastic," continued the Holiday hitmaker. "You just knew something special was going to happen with her."

For those unversed, the concert was held at the Kia Forum on January 30th to raise $100 million for those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

As per People magazine, the devastating fire killed 29 people and destroyed thousands of businesses and homes.