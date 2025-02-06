Tayler Swift, Travis Kelce are waiting on a positive pregnancy test

 
February 06, 2025

Travis Kelce has already started waiting for the ‘positive’ in terms of a kid, because Tayler Swift has not only been “very broody” lately and the duo “decided to start trying as soon as her tour was over.”

News of this has been shared by an inside source that is close to Heat Magazine.

The source in question shared their revelations during a candid chat they had with Heat World.

In that conversation the insider explained that a baby isn’t far off from the couple’s plans in 2025 because “Taylor’s been feeling very broody recently and all of her close friends are pretty sure that a baby is on the cards soon – everyone’s just waiting for the big announcement.”

One of the biggest things that shifted things into high gear is “seeing Abigail [Anderson, her BFF] become a mum last year” because it “made her realise she didn’t want to wait any longer, so she and Travis decided to start trying as soon as her tour was over.”

“I want a bunch of [kids] running around, minimum four… I love the idea of pouring everything into another person when you become a parent.”

“Travis’ brother and his wife are expecting their fourth child this summer, so he and Taylor are hoping they won’t be far behind.”

