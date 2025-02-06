 
Bianca Censori's mom reacts to daughter's shocking Grammys stunt

Bianca Censori recenlty made healdines with her risqué look at 2025 Grammys

Web Desk
February 06, 2025

Bianca Censori’s mother, Alexandra Censori, has “nothing to say” about her daughter’s shocking Grammys debut.

The Australian model’s mom talked candidly with Daily Mail on Wednesday about Bianca’s risqué stunt at the award ceremony.

“We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can,” Alexandra told the outlet.

“I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you,” she added.

After refusing to comment on her daughter’s risqué look, Alexandra was seen in a stylish dress and coat with a pricey Birkin handbag as she made her way to her Mercedes.

For those unversed, Bianca Censori recently made headlines after going nude at the 2025 Grammys ceremony.

