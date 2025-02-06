Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave US as Duke's deportation looms?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to leave the US for a trip to the Bahamas amid the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing visa row.

According to Heat Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “under intense pressure” and believe going on a getaway would help with the stress.

"Meghan and Harry have been under intense pressure,” an insider told the publication, revealing that Meghan’s pal and filmmaker Tyler Perry has offered the couple his private residence in the Bahamas as a retreat.

"Tyler has offered up his Bahamas home to the couple," the source claimed. "He told Meghan to take the time to reconnect and repair - insisting that she and Harry needed time away from everyone, even the kids."

This comes after Trump has made his feelings clear about Harry and Meghan’s stay in the US amid the Duke’s visa row.

Harry has been facing allegations he may have lied about his drug use when he applied for his US visa after he admitted taking drugs in his bombshell memoir, Spare, in 2023.

Speaking on the matter, Trump told The Express, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Soon after, he was asked by Nigel Farage on GB News if there would be any "special privileges" for Harry if he wins the election.

Trump responded, "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."

"Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?" Farage asked with Trump responding, "Oh I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."