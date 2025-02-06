Marvel 'sets' to reboot major superhero movie

Marvel has announced its line-up of series and films the studio would release in its Phase six and the X-Men reboot is reportedly part of.



Though the film doesn't have a release date, Disney's opening of four untitled project slots may feature the film.

In line with this, a well-known insider has revealed an update about the reboot, sharing that the studio is on the lookout for new faces in Xavier's School as the intake of mutants in the MCU has begun.

According to Jeff Sneider, the rising stars under discussion are Harris Dickinson as Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops; Sadie Sink as the telepath Jean Grey; and Julia Butters as the phasing mutant Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat.

In his newsletter, The InSneider, he noted that no casting has been finalized because it will depend on factors such as pay, scheduling, and “how large a commitment Marvel is seeking from each of these young actors.”

He also believed the film may be released after Avengers: Secret Wars, as earlier reports indicate the movie has no director yet.

However, it has tapped a screenwriter, Michael Lesslie, who previously wrote The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.