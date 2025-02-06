Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis set to play key Royal role with Andrew, Harry gone

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not let their kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, go down the same road as their uncle Prince Harry.

According to a new report, Charlotte and Louis are set to play crucial roles in the future of the monarchy with “disgraced” Prince Andrew and “rebellious” Prince Harry no more playing role of senior working Royals.

Speaking with Fabulous, royal expert Phil Dampier noted that the Duke of York faces multiple scandals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back, and some older royals are retiring.

Hence, it has created space for the nine-year-old Princess and the six-year-old Prince to take on important Royal roles in the family like their older brother, Prince George.

“With Prince Andrew in disgrace, Harry and Meghan off the scene and older royals retiring, all three children will be essential to the ‘Firm,’” the expert said.

“Society and the monarchy are changing rapidly and by the time William comes to the throne attitudes will be even more varied about its value,” he continued.

“To modernise, the characters in this real life soap opera have to be popular and relevant and the three children will only be able to fulfil their duties if they are in touch with the public.

“How they interact with other pupils and enjoy their school years will be a vital part of their education for life.”