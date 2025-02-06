Lisa Vanderpump on becoming grandma once again

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump has expressed her excitement to become a grandma again.

Lisa, whose daughter Pandora Sabo is ready to welcome her second child with her husband, Jason Sabo, tells People magazine that “I’m on baby watch right now.”

The actress added further, “If the phone rings, I run if it's going to, but it is very soon.”

Additionally, Lisa went on to reveal that she returned from Vegas recently because the baby could come “any minute” now.

She said, “I was in Vegas. I spent a lot of time in Vegas. We just opened a new restaurant there and I came back. I thought it's going to be any minute. So yeah, if the phone rings, I'm gone.”

Moreover, Lisa, who is already grandmother to Pandora’s firstborn Teddy, 3, was asked if there’s going to be competition between which grandkid she can spoil more.

To which, she replied, “Well, yes, but you know what, with a new baby, I can't grab him as much as I can grab Teddy right now. Teddy's 3 now. So yeah, we are well acquainted.”

It is worth mentioning that Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter was already pregnant in November 2024 when the family attended the Vanderpump Dogs Gala red carpet, but they remained tight-lipped at the time.