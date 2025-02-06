50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained

50 Cent mocked Irv Gotti, who died at age 54, when the record producer was on life support recently.

The rapper shared a photo of Gotti walking with a cane, mocking his condition with the caption, "Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?" He added, "I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL," referencing his song "Wanksta" and indicating his ongoing feud with Gotti.

Following Gotti's death, 50 Cent posted a photo of himself with a tombstone prop, captioning it, "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL." This was a clear and final dig at his long-time rival, showcasing the ongoing nature of their feud even after Gotti's passing.

While most of people found his posts offensive, his fans defended him and blamed his behavior on what happened to him in the past.

One of his fans explained his reaction in a caption, I Inderstand where the anger's coming from, but let's not forget 50 Cent's history. He was shot 9 times, blackballed, and stabbed. Now that his adversaries are gone, he's choosing to mock them. Harsh, yes, but given his past, it's not hard to see why he's unfazed by criticism. Irv gotti played a part in him getting blackballed and stabbed. Not the shooting 9 times."

The beef between Irv Gotti and 50 Cent is one of the most notorious rivalries in hip-hop, marked by a long history of personal and professional conflict.

The feud reportedly began when an associate of 50 Cent allegedly robbed Ja Rule, who was signed to Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. Records, in Southside Jamaica, Queens. This incident set the stage for the animosity between 50 Cent and the Murder Inc. crew.

Following the robbery, tensions escalated with 50 Cent releasing diss tracks like "Your Life's on the Line," directly targeting Ja Rule and by extension, Murder Inc.

50 Cent was stabbed, with Murder Inc. rapper Black Child later claiming responsibility for the attack.



