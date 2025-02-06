 
Did Will Smith die in a car accident?

Is Will Smith still alive?

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Did Will Smith die in a car accident?

A hoax about Will Smith's death is doing the rounds on social media, with several users claiming that he died in a car crash.

As soon as of rumors that Will Smith died in a car accident started swirling, his fans contacted media outlets to confirm the news.

People close to the Hollywood actor and his son Jaden Smith confirmed that his alive.

It's not the first time that Will Smith has become the subject of a death hoax.

His representatives had to debunk similar rumors in October 2024.

Will Smith, who has over 69 million followers on Instagram, last shared a post only a few hours before the rumors of his death were circulated online.

The actor shared a video that was shot during the Grammy Awards 2025. The video also features him along with other family members. 



