Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice

Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, says his husband is facing physical issues

February 06, 2025

Since 2019, Ozzy Osbourne, the rockstar, has been battling Parkinson's disease, which snatches from him his ability to walk.

However, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, assured him that this physical setback had no impact on his voice.

Her remarks come ahead of a reunion of his iconic band, Black Sabbath, after 20 years in his concert in July.

In a chat with The Sun, she said, "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this."

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs," she continued. "But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Besides her, Ozzy himself discussed his condition on his SiriusXM radio show, "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive."

"I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it," he concluded.

