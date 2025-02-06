 
Geo News

Brian Austin Green shares family's reaction to ex Meghan Fox's pregnancy

Brian Austin Green shares three children with ex-wife Megan Fox

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Brian Austin Green shares familys reaction to ex Meghan Foxs pregnancy
Brian Austin Green shares family's reaction to ex Meghan Fox's pregnancy

Brian Austin Green has revealed his family's reaction to ex-wife Megan Fox's pregnancy.

Megan, who is expecting her first child with ex-fiance Machine Gun Kelly, shares three kids, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with Brian.

In an interview with People Magazine, Brian shared their kids' excitement about the arrival of the baby.

He said, "They're super excited. We're all super excited and it's coming soon and Megan is going to be an amazing mother to this baby as well, and I can't wait to hear about it. and I of course wish her the absolute best."

Besides his children with Megan, Brian, who also shares Kassius Lijah with ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Marcil and Zane Walker, with his fiancée Sharna Burgess.

"The kids are incredibly excited, Sharna's excited. We're excited for Zane to spend time with the baby. We're excited to all come together and bond over it. It's an amazing time," he added about Zane.

Moreover, Brian also revealed that he's open to spending future holiday's together, saying, "You never know. I wouldn't put anything past this."

Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'crazy' workout schedule: 'Non-negotiable'
Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'crazy' workout schedule: 'Non-negotiable'
Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice
Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice
Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat
Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat
Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub
Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub
Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source
Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source
Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas
Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement
Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement