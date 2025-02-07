'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer sparks frenzy on internet

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer has been rocking social media as the teaser roped in 202 million views across all platforms in a day.



Deadline reported that in Marvel's best first-day traffic, the upcoming film placed third and in the first spot for a non-sequel movie.

The 20th Century previously owned the rights to the franchise, but the Disney-Fox merger allowed the MCU to be able to make a reboot of the astronauts-turned-superheroes.

Set to release on July 25, The Fantastic Four: First Steps starred Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

In other news, Anthony Mackie, who will star in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, shared how long he wants to play the superhero character.

"I give it a solid ten years. You have the two 'Avengers' movies, you have hopefully another 'Captain America,' and then random plug-and-plays: Oh, Spider-Man! Oh, Fantastic Four! What are you doing here? But you never know. I mean, I don't want to be a sixty-year-old Captain America," he told Esquire.