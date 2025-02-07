Angelina Jolie maintains 'wonderful' bond with THIS ex-husband

Angelina Jolie reveals she's still in contact with her ex-husband

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her bond with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

During her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jolie reflected on her early career.

While discussing her 1995 film Hackers, in which she stars alongside Miller, the Oscar-winning actress mentioned that she had recently spoken to the actor.

Just before the clip of Hackers played, Jolie said, "I was just saying to somebody, it's really funny because I think you're starting with Hackers, right?"

She added, "Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."

"Amazing. It’s so nice to see it," Jolie, who got divorced from Miller in 1999, stated.

The actress said, "Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I [don't] think I've seen it since the premiere. But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age and I'm so happy."

As per reports, Angelina Jolie's son Knox and Jonny Lee Miller's son Buster are friends.