 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie maintains 'wonderful' bond with THIS ex-husband

Angelina Jolie reveals she's still in contact with her ex-husband

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Angelina Jolie reveals shes still in contact with her ex-husband
Angelina Jolie reveals she's still in contact with her ex-husband

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her bond with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

During her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jolie reflected on her early career.

While discussing her 1995 film Hackers, in which she stars alongside Miller, the Oscar-winning actress mentioned that she had recently spoken to the actor.

Just before the clip of Hackers played, Jolie said, "I was just saying to somebody, it's really funny because I think you're starting with Hackers, right?"

She added, "Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."

"Amazing. It’s so nice to see it," Jolie, who got divorced from Miller in 1999, stated.

The actress said, "Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I [don't] think I've seen it since the premiere. But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age and I'm so happy."

As per reports, Angelina Jolie's son Knox and Jonny Lee Miller's son Buster are friends.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice
Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice
Brian Austin Green shares family's reaction to ex Meghan Fox's pregnancy
Brian Austin Green shares family's reaction to ex Meghan Fox's pregnancy
Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat
Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat
Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub
Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub
Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source
Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source
Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas
Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement
Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement