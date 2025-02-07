Demi Moore admits she has ‘life after divorce' with Bruce Willis

Demi Moore admits she maintains an amicable relationship with ex husband Bruce Willis.



The actress, who shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33 and Tallulah, 31 with Willis, reveals he will always be a part of her life in different capacities.

“We will always be a family, just in a different form,” Moore said of Willis on Variety.

“For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love," added Moore.

Speaking about being an inspiration for people around her, Moore added: “I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things.”

"There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love,” she noted.