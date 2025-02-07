Prince Harry in ‘squeaky bum time' as Trump returns to White House

Prince Harry is reportedly disturbed in between change of US political scenario.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in America, is afraid as enquiry over his visa is requested.

Speaking about the turn of events, Royal expert Jennie Bond says: “There’s no doubt that President Trump’s return to the White House means that this is squeaky bum time for Harry.”

“The president is a man who seems to have a strategy of making a series of threats - and sometimes he acts on them. In the past he has said that Harry is on his own and has criticised him for “betraying” the late Queen,” she told the Mirror.

“So the fact the judge has now cast a certain amount of doubt over whether his visa application can remain private must be worrying for the Prince. Basically, I think Harry is now pretty much on a yellow card.

She added: “He’s going to have to make sure he behaves himself and that he and Meghan don’t stir up any trouble for Trump or openly criticise him, because the president is a man who might well seek vengeance.”