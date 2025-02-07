Tom Brady posts cryptic message after ex Gisele Bundchen's baby news

Tom Brady is sharing the secret to being loved a day after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen gave birth to her first child with Joaquim Valente.

The retired footballer, 47, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a post about "love."

"I really think the secret to being loved is to love," the quote began. "And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend," read the quote attributed to the handle @larissa_raymond.

Brody captioned the Story, "Love this" with a string of heart emojis.

The former NFL star's post comes a day after news emerged that Bündchen, 44, and Valente, 37, had welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The first name of the newborn is yet to be revealed, however, a source told People Magazine that his middle name is River.

Water-themed middle names have been a staple among Bundchen's kids, who shares daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, with Brady.

Meanwhile, Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 17, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend first made headlines in February 2022. Brady and Bündchen finalised their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October 2022 and agreed to joint custody of their children.