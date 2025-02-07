Alan Cumming reveals one item he kept from 'Spy Kids' set

Alan Cumming is looking back at some of his famous projects, especially the Spy Kids movies.

The Traitor host took a trip down memory lane in a recent edition of Vanity Fair’s Scene Selection, where he spoke of his role as Fegan Floop in the franchise.

“It’s so changed how people approach me,” he said of the franchise, which kicked off with 2001’s Spy Kids.

“If you were a child in 2001, you’re an adult,” Cumming, 60, explained. “And I remember exactly the moment when young people — young adults — changed their reaction to me when they saw me in public. It went from being like, ‘Oh, famous guy,’ to ‘Mr. Floop! You’re a part of my childhood!’ And it’s continued.”

The Emmy and Tony Award winner then revealed that he even took home a sofa from the set of the first movie.

“It’s in my house in the Catskills, a funny purple sofa and it has a curly bit,” he said. “And whenever I see clips of Spy Kids I’m always looking for my sofa in the background.”

Cumming also shared the screen with Selena Gomez briefly in 2003 when she played a small role in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over at age 11.

The actor remembers he recently ran into Gomez and began to introduce himself before realising that they’d appeared in the film together.

“She was so cute. She goes, ‘I wondered if you’d remember,’ ” Cumming recounted.