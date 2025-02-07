Meryl Streep's daughter, Mamie Gummer makes major relationship decision

Mamie Gummer, daughter of legendary actress Meryl Streep, has filed for divorce from her husband, writer and producer Mehar Sethi, after six years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Gummer listed the couple’s date of separation as May 6, 2023.

She is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, five-year-old son Peter and three-year-old daughter Mary.

Additionally, Gummer is requesting spousal support while asking the court to terminate any support awarded to Sethi.

According to Daily Mail, the couple got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot in February 2019, the same month they welcomed their first child.

Their daughter was born in 2021 and this marks Gummer’s second divorce; she was previously married to actor Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013.

Moreover, Meryl Streep shares Gummer and her three other children, Henry, Grace, and Louisa, with ex-husband Don Gummer.

The Oscar-winning actress and Don Gummer were married for 45 years before announcing their separation in October 2023, revealing they had been living apart for over six years.

Meanwhile, Streep has been rumored to be in a relationship with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short.

While the pair initially denied dating, sources claimed their on-set chemistry developed into a romance.