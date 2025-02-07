Angelina Jolie shares the memory that shaped her career

The actress, 49, discussed a defining memory with her mother on Wednesday, February 5.

Speaking with the critic Leonard Maltin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jolie recalled an emotional account that she shares with Marcheline Bertrand.

Jolie said her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, struggled emotionally when Angelina Jolie's father, Jhon Voight attended the Oscars ceremony with “another woman” in 1979 after the couple split in 1976.

She explained that the moment left a lasting impact on her career, “how she must have felt on that night always really stuck with me.”

Following this, the actress dedicated her 2000 Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor for her role in Girl, Interrupted to her mother.

“To have that moment, to get off that stage and call her and say, ‘It's yours' — and I gave it to her — one of the best moments of my life." The actress admitted.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival later honored the star for her decades of screen work with the Maltin Modern Master Award.