 
Geo News

Prince William's mean and needy nature gets exposed: ‘Meghan disliked it all'

Prince William’s mean and needy nature has just come out

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Prince Williams mean and needy nature gets exposed: ‘Meghan disliked it all
Prince William's mean and needy nature gets exposed: ‘Meghan disliked it all'

The truth behind the mean and needy nature Prince William has just been outsed over just came to light.

News of this has been shared in a piece by Tom Quinn for The Times.

It details an account by one of William’s advisers who revealed a rather ‘mean’ moment in time.

Reportedly, “Before Kate realised that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully” and “bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate. He told Kate she looked as if she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue.”

While its pertinent to note that the expert hailed her ability to handle a joke to her credit, a separate instance also came to light, via the retelling of a Kensington Palace maid.

Per this maid, “Kate had to explain many of the things that parents outside the royal family do with their children as a matter of course”

Not to mention she even “had to show him how to give the children a piggyback, for example.”

And during one conversation “William said very quietly, ‘My father never gave me a piggyback.’”

Meghan’s upbringing however was even more different and because of all that “she spotted immediately that Harry wasn’t quite as central to things as his brother, William.”

“I don’t think Harry had even thought much about the fact that he was a spare until well into his marriage.”

“I think she was oversensitive on Harry’s behalf and convinced herself he was being treated as completely unimportant,” this maid concluded by saying. 

Will Smith marriage: Insider makes strange claims amid actor's death rumours
Will Smith marriage: Insider makes strange claims amid actor's death rumours
Angelina Jolie reveals how she quit smoking
Angelina Jolie reveals how she quit smoking
Meryl Streep's daughter, Mamie Gummer makes major relationship decision
Meryl Streep's daughter, Mamie Gummer makes major relationship decision
Princess Anne breaks cover after accepting new role for Princess Charlotte
Princess Anne breaks cover after accepting new role for Princess Charlotte
Drake's generous gesture for Australian fans gets highlighted
Drake's generous gesture for Australian fans gets highlighted
Meghan Markle adds to her troubles with latest move video
Meghan Markle adds to her troubles with latest move
Lily Collins shares sweet moment with newborn babygirl Tove
Lily Collins shares sweet moment with newborn babygirl Tove
Megan Fox doesn't want to reconcile with MGK after shocking breakup
Megan Fox doesn't want to reconcile with MGK after shocking breakup