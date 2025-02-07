Prince William's mean and needy nature gets exposed: ‘Meghan disliked it all'

The truth behind the mean and needy nature Prince William has just been outsed over just came to light.

News of this has been shared in a piece by Tom Quinn for The Times.

It details an account by one of William’s advisers who revealed a rather ‘mean’ moment in time.

Reportedly, “Before Kate realised that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully” and “bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate. He told Kate she looked as if she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue.”

While its pertinent to note that the expert hailed her ability to handle a joke to her credit, a separate instance also came to light, via the retelling of a Kensington Palace maid.

Per this maid, “Kate had to explain many of the things that parents outside the royal family do with their children as a matter of course”

Not to mention she even “had to show him how to give the children a piggyback, for example.”

And during one conversation “William said very quietly, ‘My father never gave me a piggyback.’”

Meghan’s upbringing however was even more different and because of all that “she spotted immediately that Harry wasn’t quite as central to things as his brother, William.”

“I don’t think Harry had even thought much about the fact that he was a spare until well into his marriage.”

“I think she was oversensitive on Harry’s behalf and convinced herself he was being treated as completely unimportant,” this maid concluded by saying.