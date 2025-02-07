Will Smith marriage: Insider makes strange claims amid actor’s death rumours

An insider made shocking claims about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, revealing the duo has been living separate lives for the past six years while remaining legally married.

According to sources, the controversial actor and his wife do not refer to each other as husband and wife but still considers themselves life partners.

This comes amid online rumours that the King Richard actor and his son Jaden Smith have died in a car crash.

However, sources close to the Hollywood star and his son have confirmed that the speculations are baseless and have no truth.

Speaking of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship, an insider said, "Will and Jada may say they have a relationship, but the truth is they are both living totally separately.”

“But while they don’t label each other as husband and wife, they are indeed married. It's just strange — even though they don't share the same home, they consider themselves life partners,” they told Radar Online.

The insider continued: "They say they choose not to conform to conventional definitions of marriage or set rules, but they don't have a completely open relationship. Their bond is... unique, to say the least."

"That being said, they have no plans to split up, so if the situation as it is now works for them then that's all well and good — if you're into that sort of thing," they continued. "It's essentially properly potty Hollywood stuff."