Prince William releases statement as King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace

Prince William releases statement after King Charles crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace

Kensington Palace has released Prince William’s big statement after King Charles held a crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate Middleton, shared photos and videos of the Prince of Wales with a meaningful statement.

The statement reads, “A brilliant roundtable in Angus with Farm Safety Foundation , a charity working closely with partners in the farming industry to engage, educate and communicate around farm safety and mental health in the next generation of farmers.”

It further said, “Today’s discussion on combatting loneliness and rural isolation is vitally important, and this group of young farmers are already making a valuable difference.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Simply the best. So lucky to have William and Catherine as our future King and Queen.”

Prince William’s statement comes after King Charles held an important meeting at Buckingham Palace.

The royal family tweeted, “The King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan this afternoon visited His Majesty at Buckingham Palace.”