Kendrick Lamar gets candid about his much-anticipated performance

The rapper recently addressed what to expect from his much-anticipated Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show performance at Caesars Superdome.

During a press conference in New Orleans on Thursday, the rapper hinted at a performance revolving around storytelling that is his signature style of music.

“I’ve always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music. I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on,” Lamar, 37, said at the conference.

He promised fans the same for the big show, “So I like to always carry on that sense of, you know, make people listen, but also see and think a little.”

Talking more about what to expect from his performance, Lamar said it will feature hits from his entire career, including songs from his latest album GNX.

Confirming his performance with SZA, he said “Everything’s been moving fast, as far as production, rehearsals and stuff. We speak, but we haven’t really gotten the chance to settle into the moment.”

However, the star has kept his likeliness to perform his hit song Not Like Us under wraps increasing eagerness amongst fans.

While insiders claim that the track is on the rappers set list, Lamar did not confirm or deny the chance of him performing the diss track that won him five Grammys.

Lamar was announced as the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer last September.