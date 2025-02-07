 
Psychologist analyses Meghan Markle's latest video

Meghan Markle releases latest video on her Instagram handle

Web Desk
February 07, 2025

Psychologist analyses Meghan Markle's latest video

A psychologist has analysed Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram video, the duchess shared after California wildfires.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother uploaded the video detailing how US singer Billie Eilish sent signed items for a 15-year-old girl whose house was destroyed in the California wildfires.

She posted the video with caption, “Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires. Thanks to everyone who made this possible but most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community’s real heroes.”

Analyzing Meghan’s video, psychologist Adam Lyons told Daily Express that it was "rehearsed" yet suggests that the Duchess may have formed a "real connection" with the wildfire victim.

He said, "There's nothing repeated or unusual about her gestures here. She is, however, acting or presenting - in the sense that nobody receives a package and immediately turns their camera on to film it."

The expert continued, "She definitely looks natural, but natural in the way an actor or someone performing to camera would look."

The psychologist also says moment shows Meghan 'self-serving.'

