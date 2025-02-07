 
Prince Harry scared of assassins coming for Meghan Markle: ‘They could kill'

Prince Harry is scared about an assassin coming after his wife Meghan Markle

Web Desk
February 07, 2025

Prince Harry’s biggest fear in life is from assassin it appears, and his biggest worry is them trying to attack Meghan Markle.

This ‘paranoia’ is reportedly causing him to press pause on any trips back to the UK, Sky News Australia reports.

And it got worse after the UK government stripped them of their right to state-funded security anytime they were on British soil.

Since 2020 the only time Meghan returned to the UK was to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

News of this fear that plagues the prince has been shared by former butler Grant Harrold.

According to the same outlet he said, “I think Harry’s biggest concern about returning is anyone trying to attack him or his family because there is a love-hate relationship between him and the British public.”

Right now, “he hasn’t got the protection here. I’m sure it’s part of the reason he doesn’t want to return and he is worried about any assassination attempts on him or his family.”

