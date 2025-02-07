 
Angelina Jolie reveals which movie completely changed her life

February 07, 2025

The actress opened up about almost turning down the blockbuster movie Tomb Raider that led her to call Cambodia home.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5, the Maria star, 49, was asked where she considers home to be, “in my heart, Cambodia,” Jolie answered.

She reflected on how life would’ve if she didn’t say yes to certain opportunities, including the 2001 blockbuster Tomb Raider inspired by the video game of the same name.

“I said no to Tomb Raider when I was first called.” She said but was ultimately persuaded with the promise of global travel and training with the British army.

“They said, ‘You can travel the world and train with the British military, and I said, ‘I will wear the shorts for the first five minutes and then I'll never wear them again.” The actress quoted. 

The film introduced her to Cambodia where she a year later, adopted her first son Maddox now 23, who she credits for encouraging her to direct First They Killed My Father, a Netflix film based on her son's hometown. 

