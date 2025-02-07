Taylor Swift unexpected response to Blake Lively dragon comment gets revealed

Taylor Swift reportedly wishes that she had not been dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle.

On 16 January, Baldoni‘s legal team filed a 179-page lawsuit against Lively of giving false impressions, invasion of privacy, defamation and civil extortion.

As part of the filing, he claimed that he “felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her mega celebrity friend (Taylor Swift) to pressure him,” to rewrite a scene of the rooftop of It Ends With Us.

“If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better,” Lively’s text read as.

She reportedly compared herself with Game Of Thrones’ lead character Khaleesi and referred “Reynolds and her mega celebrity friend (Taylor Swift)” as her dragons.

Following this, a source close to Swift shared with PageSix that the songstress “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons. Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”

Lively and Swift “have been friends for years and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point,” the insiders told the outlet.

Before concluding, the source added that the Blank Space singer “wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible.”