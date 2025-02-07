Travis Scott's shocking encounter with security comes to light

Rapper Travis Scott found himself in an unexpected situation at the Lakers-Clippers game recently.

The SICKO MODE artist attended the highly anticipated cross-town rivalry match and was mistaken for a trespasser, being briefly detained by the security staff at the Intuit Dome.

Travis, who was courtside at the game with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and his daughter Kylie Rubin, was making his way out of the arena when the security mix-up took place.

In a now viral video, security can be seen on high alert, as one guard quickly moved in to pull Scott by the back of his coat as he proceeded to move out.

Travis Scott was seen briefly struggling, before additional security and venue staff intervened to clear up the misunderstanding.

Despite the brief chaos, the rapper remained unfazed, even sharing a friendly handshake with someone before exiting the arena.