 
Geo News

Travis Scott's shocking encounter with security comes to light

Travis Scott finds himself in trouble at the Laker clippers game

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Rapper Travis Scott found himself in an unexpected situation at the Lakers-Clippers game recently.

The SICKO MODE artist attended the highly anticipated cross-town rivalry match and was mistaken for a trespasser, being briefly detained by the security staff at the Intuit Dome.

Travis, who was courtside at the game with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and his daughter Kylie Rubin, was making his way out of the arena when the security mix-up took place.

In a now viral video, security can be seen on high alert, as one guard quickly moved in to pull Scott by the back of his coat as he proceeded to move out.

Travis Scott was seen briefly struggling, before additional security and venue staff intervened to clear up the misunderstanding.

Despite the brief chaos, the rapper remained unfazed, even sharing a friendly handshake with someone before exiting the arena.

King Charles, Camilla set to attend big event
King Charles, Camilla set to attend big event
Brandi Carlile dishes on harsh comments from John Elton & how 'lyrics got torn up'
Brandi Carlile dishes on harsh comments from John Elton & how 'lyrics got torn up'
Kendall Jenner teases fans with rare construction shots now-deleted post
Kendall Jenner teases fans with rare construction shots now-deleted post
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet set for big debut after photo leak?
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet set for big debut after photo leak?
Meghan Markle thoughts on Charles iii's ‘strange family' drops
Meghan Markle thoughts on Charles iii's ‘strange family' drops
Princess Anne makes big statement as she follows in Kate Middleton footsteps
Princess Anne makes big statement as she follows in Kate Middleton footsteps
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen step out for the first time after engagement
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen step out for the first time after engagement
Colin Josh, Scarlett Johansson to costar in TV projects?
Colin Josh, Scarlett Johansson to costar in TV projects?