Brandi Carlile dishes on harsh comments from John Elton & how 'lyrics got torn up'

Brandi Carlile dishes on harsh comments from Elton John & how 'lyrics got torn up'

Brandi Carlile and John Elton collaborated for their album 'Who Believes In Angels?'

February 07, 2025

Brandi Carlile has opened up about harsh a feedback from singer-songwriter John Elton.

During an interview with The Guardian, they candidly talked about a working experience with each other in their upcoming album.

The duo are collaborating for studio album Who Believes In Angels? at the moment and it is scheduled to be released on April 4, 2025.

Carlile began by saying, “He smashed his iPad. He smashed headphones. There were really amazing, classic Elton John outbursts.”

Moreover, the songstress shared Elton's comment for her lyrics, and continued, “My lyrics got torn up and thrown on the ground – he goes: ‘F*** off, Brandi.’ He would yell: ‘Predictable! Cliche!’”

At that time, Elton was recovering from hip replacement surgery and was feeling “very grumpy, tired, and extremely nervous.”

The I'm Still Standing singer explained the reason behind his harsh behavior, “It wasn’t me being anxious about other people. it was me being anxious about me.”

Before concluding, the 77-year-old singer also noted, “Once we got through the first three songs, we knew we had something. And I was much more relaxed … but I was a bit of a nightmare.”

