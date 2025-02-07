Meghan Markle's worker reveals the lengths she goes in her obsession over Diana

Meghan Markle’s true obsession with Princess Diana and becoming her has just come to light.

Insight into everything related to the royals has been brought forward by royal author Tom Quinn, in his piece for The Times.

That piece used admissions made by former members of staff, as well as sources under the promise of anonymity.

One such former member of Meghan’s staff explained their observations of the royal rather candidly and said, “She really did have a messiah complex.”

“I don’t mean that in a critical way because all her big ideas were about doing good.”

But it was what she, “she once said, ‘What Diana started, I want to finish,’ and we took that to mean she wanted to become a sort of globetrotting champion of the poor and the marginalised.”

And while the insider admits, “She has managed to do this to some extent,” still “she really wanted to do it as a princess and with the full backing of the royal family, but on a part-time basis,” they noted near the end as well before signing off completely.