Will Forte turns furious over Warner Bros: 'People, don't forget'

A renowned actor and writer, Will Forte, has shown his frustration over Warner Bros. after more than a year of Coyote vs. Acme’s cancellation.

While having a conversation with MovieWeb, the 5-time Emmy-nominated star said he was disappointed that the Looney Tunes film will not “see the light of day.”

Expressing his thoughts, he articulated, “My thoughts were that it’s f**** b****. It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better than what it got. I don’t know, I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil.”

The Last Man on Earth star added, “And thank you for asking me about it, because I like talking about the movie, because I want them to — I don’t want people to forget what they did to us. That being said, I appreciate them letting us make it. But like, you know, don’t let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it. I mean, I would understand if the thing sucked, but it’s really good.”

“I mean, you never know what happens in life. You know, maybe sometime, somehow we get to see it at some point. I hope people do, because I was really proud of it. And Lana [Condor] is right. She’s fantastic in it. It’s just, it is a delightful film,” Forte noted.

Notably, the cast and crew recently held a “funeral screening” for the Warner Bros. movie Coyote vs. Acme.

For the unversed, Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the film, which was based on Ian Frazier’s 1990 New Yorker article, in November 2023.

The company got a $30 million tax write-off and also shelved Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

According to Deadline, by last February, Warner Bros. showed the film to about 12 buyers but turned down all offers because they were not significant and the movie cost $70 million to make.