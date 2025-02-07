Photo: Miley Cyrus upset as Billy Ray Cyrus continues to hurt himself: Source

Miley Cyrus is reportedly concerned for the health of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the songbird finds it “upsetting” that her father is getting the help he most desperately needs.

“Billy Ray seems to have no idea how much he’s hurting everyone by refusing to get help, or how he’s hurting himself,” an insider spilled the beans on the matter.

Reportedly, Billy’s ex-wife Tish and their daughters Brandi, Miley and Noah want their feud with him to end as soon as possible.

This report comes after claims that the crooner has not been feeling great and has grown insecure about his vocals.

"His voice has changed, and he's been really insecure about it," a PEOPLE Magazine insider addressed.

Referring to his performance fail at The Liberty Ball during President Donald Trump's inaugural celebrations, the source also continued, "[He was] going out and stepping out on stage with his voice, putting himself in a vulnerable situation and showing the world that his voice has changed.”