Kate Middleton not pregnant but has her 'fourth child'

Given the health challenges she has been facing for a year now, Kate Middleton is highly unlikely to get pregnant and give birth to her fourth child with Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer earlier last year and she recently announced that she is in remission from cancer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal fans, who always remain eager to know about royal pregnancies and births, recently receive the news about the arrival of new royal baby born to Princess Beatrice.

Shortly after the birth of Beatrice's daughter, some of them were seen asking questions online about the possibility of Kate Middleton having another child.

While it's not known what are the chances of Kate getting pregnant with her fourth child, a new book has revealed that the royal family's servants think Prince William needs to be treated like Kate Middleton's fourth child.

In the book titled Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, author Tom Quinn write, "Both King Charles and the Prince of Wales, Prince William, are prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking. “They both get irritated very quickly,” one former member of staff said. “They are very picky. It comes naturally to them.”

The source told the author, “I don’t know where William would be without Kate — she hasn’t had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious. She said he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child.”