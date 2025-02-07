Camilla never wanted to be Queen?

Queen Camilla's harsh words to King Charles exposes her true feelings about royal life

True feelings of Queen Camilla regarding royal protocol have been revealed.

Camilla initially didn't want to become Queen and often questioned the strict royal rules, according to The Times.

A staff member has claimed that "at one point, Camilla hated the idea of being queen and would regularly say to Charles, 'Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all [expletive]."

However, King Charles, who reportedly dislikes swearing, would tell her "You’re doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling."

This revelation comes after years of public scrutiny over Camilla's role in the monarchy. After Charles and Princess Diana's divorce and his confession of infidelity, many people opposed the idea of Camilla as Queen.

But, Charles remained committed to his wife, and when he became the King in 2022, he confirmed Camilla's status in his very first speech.

King Charles said, "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort."

"I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much," he added.